PFBC begins stocking waterways as start of trout season approaches

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is getting the community ready for trout season.

Residents were on hand in McKeesport on Monday to help stock trout in the area’s waterways.

Volunteers met with the PFBC at the corner of Long Run Road and Rippel Road at noon to stock Long Run Creek.

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said trout fishing is popular in the area.

“We sell more licenses in Allegheny County than anywhere in Pennsylvania; same with boat registrations. There is more action on the water here, and more folks from Allegheny County that fish in Allegheny County than throughout Pennsylvania,” Schaeffer said.

Officials said they stock more than 3 million trout per year in nearly 700 streams and 130 lakes across Pennsylvania.

Trout season begins this Saturday.

The PFBC reminds everyone to wear their life jackets if they’re going to be out on the water.

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