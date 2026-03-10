PFBC reminds anglers and boaters that cold-weather life jackets still required through April

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding anglers and boaters that the annual cold weather life jacket requirement remains in effect through April 30.

The reminder comes as warmer temperatures are expected to arrive across portions of the Commonwealth this week.

From Nov. 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The mandate also applies to anyone operating or riding on a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80% of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. Since the mandatory life jacket wear law was enacted in 2012, the commission has seen an approximate 50% drop in the percentage of boating incidents resulting in fatalities during cold weather months.

Sudden cold-water immersion, also known as cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water. This can result in an involuntary gasp that causes water to be inhaled. The reaction often leads to panic and hyperventilation, which inhibits a person’s ability to swim.

Ryan Walt, the PFBC boating and watercraft safety manager, cautioned that spring weather can be deceptive.

“While many of us are looking forward to finally putting this year’s frigid winter weather behind us, don’t be fooled by a few days of sunny skies and balmy air temperatures that tend to be temporary this time of year,” Walt said.

He noted that water temperatures remain bitterly cold and present a danger to anyone who falls into the water.

The life jacket requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters. The commission stated that violators of the mandatory wear law are subject to fines.

