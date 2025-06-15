Philip Barbaree Jr. finishes U.S. Open run while wearing Pirates jersey

OAKMONT, Pa. — Golfer Philip Barbaree Jr. gave a nod to Pittsburgh during his final putt at the U.S. Open.

Barbaree, a 27-year-old Louisiana native, went viral on Saturday for the heartwarming moment he had with his wife, who is also his caddie, after sinking a five-foot putt to make the cut for weekend play.

Making the cut matters.



Just ask the Barbarees ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VSQnLFIycS — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2025

Then, on Sunday, Barbaree stepped onto the 18th green for his final putt of the tournament while donning a Pirates jersey.

One of the surprise fan favorites this week!



Rocking that slick @Pirates #25, Philip Barbaree finishes his championship with a hug from his wife. pic.twitter.com/Mfsakjr51b — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025

