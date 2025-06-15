Local

Philip Barbaree Jr. finishes U.S. Open run while wearing Pirates jersey

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
2025 U.S. OPEN - Final Round OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: Philip Barbaree Jr. of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

OAKMONT, Pa. — Golfer Philip Barbaree Jr. gave a nod to Pittsburgh during his final putt at the U.S. Open.

Barbaree, a 27-year-old Louisiana native, went viral on Saturday for the heartwarming moment he had with his wife, who is also his caddie, after sinking a five-foot putt to make the cut for weekend play.

Then, on Sunday, Barbaree stepped onto the 18th green for his final putt of the tournament while donning a Pirates jersey.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read