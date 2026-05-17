Phillies overmatch Paul Skenes, complete sweep of Pirates with another shutout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Not even Paul Skenes could slow down the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace was charged with career-high-tying five earned runs in a 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, who completed the weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

Key Moment

Paul Skenes was two over the minimum through four innings before he started to unravel in the fifth. He was charged with five earned runs and only recorded three more outs before he was yanked.

Player of the Game

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (3-0) fired seven-shutout innings and held the Pirates (24-23) to four hits on 98 pitches. He struck out eight batters and walked one.

Stat to Know

Paul Skenes’ scoreless-innings streak reached a career-best 20 innings until the Phillies scored a pair of runs off him in the fifth. Skenes delivered eight-shutout innings in each of his last two starts entering play.

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