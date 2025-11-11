PHOTOS: $4.2M historic Sewickley estate with infinity pool, tennis court listed for sale

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — An 11-acre estate in Sewickley with a rich history is currently for sale for $4.2 million.

The property is located at 406 Hillside Dr., and it is listed for sale with Liza Barry Christ of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. A private, cul-de-sac road leads to the estate, known as Hillside and originally designed by Pittsburgh architect William Boyd Jr. Original construction on the estate was commissioned and completed in the 1920s.

The property itself includes gardens, a lily pond, as well as an Italianate pool pavilion. There’s a tennis court and a newer infinity pool, accompanied by a covered entertaining area with a kitchen, fireplace seating, changing rooms and a bathroom.

