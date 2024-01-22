Physical ex-Steelers WR joins UFL team

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Steelers wide receiver Hakeem Butler is landing back with his old team, the St. Louis Battlehawks, in the UFL. The team waived Butler with an injury designation after he suffered an injury in training camp.

Butler was brought in to compete as a depth wide receiver option to compete for the team’s available No. 5 receiver role after a strong spring in the XFL. The 6-foot-5 receiver led the XFL with eight touchdown receptions to go along with 51 catches and 599 yards. Butler played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL and ended up as one of the top wide receivers in the entire league. Now, he lands right back with them.

