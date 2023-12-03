Physical Steelers LB Elandon Roberts suffers injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers inside linebacker Elandon Roberts is out for the rest of the team’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury suffered in the first quarter. Roberts was treated in the medical tent on the Pittsburgh sideline and initially returned to the game. He then again needed the attention of trainers and was taken to the Pittsburgh locker room.

Mark Robinson and Mykal Walker will man the defense without him in the game. Walker has experience calling the defense both in practice and during his time in Atlanta.

The injury to Roberts is concerning, with Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb out for the season with injuries. Roberts never went to the locker room and is in full uniform with his helmet.

