Pickleball craze sweeps through Pittsburgh as new facilities and businesses cater to growing demand

PITTSBURGH — Pickleball has exploded in popularity all over the nation, and Pittsburgh is no different. With the sport’s immense popularity, Pittsburgh community members have stepped up to offer facilities, gear and coaching for players of all levels.

One of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in the Pittsburgh area is Pickleball Warehouse in the East End. This 80,000-square-foot warehouse was transformed into a pickleball facility, complete with 19 courts, unique art and a pickleball pro shop, by husband and wife pair Bryan and Alexa Wigginton.

The Wigginton’s initial inspiration was driven by the lack of options to play pickleball indoors in Pittsburgh. There was nowhere to avoid the bitter cold of the winters and the intense heat of the summer besides old basketball gyms. With pickleball clubs being built across the nation, they saw this as their opportunity to create a space for Pittsburgh.

Click here to read more form our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group