Taste of Picklesburgh features Downtown businesses in dill-ightful preview of iconic food festival

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s annual celebration of all things pickle is coming up soon, and anyone interested in trying briny bites before Picklesburgh are in luck.

The Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership is bringing back Taste of Picklesburgh from July 11-21. The Picklesburgh preview event features 26 downtown restaurants and retailers that are all offering pickle-themed items before and during the dill-icious festival.

Some of the food and drinks featured during Taste of Picklesburgh include pickle pizzas, pickle cake pops, watermelon pickle lemonade with boba and pickled margaritas.

For the first time ever, several Downtown boutiques are taking part in the fermented fun by offering goods and gifts like Pittsburgh Pickles shirts, pickle soaps and pickle-themed accessories.

Heinz Pickle Pins are available at every Taste of Picklesburgh location, while supplies last.

Picklesburgh, which has been named the best specialty food festival in America multiple times, takes place from July 18-21 on Boulevard of the Allies. This year’s festival features the Heinz pickle balloon, regional food, live music, the Olympickle Games and more.

>>> First-ever Olympickle Games coming to Picklesburgh

Click here to get a preview of the gherkin goods available during Taste of Picklesburgh.

