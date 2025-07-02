Picklesburgh adds one-of-a-kind ‘pickle riding’ attraction for 10th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — A beloved, quirky and ever-growing food festival in Pittsburgh is adding another unique attraction to its lineup.

The 10th ever Picklesburgh kicks off on July 11 with its most ambitious footprint to date.

But, the large festival map isn’t the only way organizers are keeping the dill-cious festival exciting for the hundreds of thousands of pickle-lovers who flock to Pittsburgh each year.

This year, there will be “Pickle Riding” — a mechanical bull-style gherkin set up near PPG Plaza that will test festival goers’ “dill-termination.”

“Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Picklesburgh is once again proving that it still has some weird and wonderful surprises up its sleeve for its anniversary,” said Jeremy Waldrup, PDP president and CEO. “10 years is a really big dill for us, and we can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than with something as one-of-a-kind as a mechanical pickle.”

Riders seeking gherkin glory will hang on for “dill life” as the pickle spins, shakes and bucks. A ticket is $12, and riders must be 18 or older.

