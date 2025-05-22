Picklesburgh festival expanding in Downtown Pittsburgh for 10th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — This year’s Picklesburgh festival will be the biggest celebration yet.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced plans for the 10th anniversary of Picklesburgh on Thursday. The festival returns July 11-13, with what PDP calls its most ambitious footprint to date.

The festival will now span two of Pittsburgh’s iconic Sister Bridges, Allegheny Landing, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, PPG Plaza, Market Square, Sixth Street and Heinz Hall Garden.

Picklesburgh Map (Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership)

If you’re looking to take a memorable selfie, the iconic giant pickle balloon will soar above the Sixth Street Bridge this year.

“Picklesburgh brings tens of thousands of people to Downtown each year, and has raised Pittsburgh’s profile as a summer destination,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “With this expanded footprint, featuring two of our city’s most iconic bridges and beautiful PPG Plaza, we can’t wait to DILL-iver the best festival experience possible. As a signature event for Pittsburgh and the region, with fans from near and far, it’s exciting to see the festival continue to grow and evolve.”

For more information and the latest updates on the festival, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group