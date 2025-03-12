Picklesburgh 2025 dates announced by Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh 2025 has been announced!

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the dill-lightful event will run from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13.

Picklesburgh won first place in USA Today’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Speciality Food Festival after a second-place win finish the year before.

“We want to thank all the pickle-passionate people and dill devotees who cast their votes over the past few weeks,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “We look forward to relishing this sweet victory with all of you when Picklesburgh returns in July!”

The event first began in 2015.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said they saw record-breaking attendance last year with 250,000 people joining the pickle party.

