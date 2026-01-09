Pickup truck ends up vertical against building after crash in Robinson Township; person injured

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was injured after a crash that left a pickup truck vertical in Robinson Township.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday.

Channel 11 was first on the scene. Our crew saw the truck with its tail end in the air, leaning against a building in the 100 block of Chestnut Ridge Drive.

Officials on scene tell us they believe the pickup truck came off a nearby hillside.

The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company posted photos on social media, showing the damage up close and inside the building.

Medics took one person to the hospital with minor injuries, Moon Run VFC says.

The truck had been towed away by 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

