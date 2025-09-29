Pine-Richland School District to start using portable OpenGate metal detectors

An area school district will start using a metal detector system.

In a letter to parents, the Pine-Richland School District said that it’s implementing the portable OpenGate metal detector system to enhance security.

The metal detectors designed to screen individuals for prohibited items quickly are not intended for daily use, the district says. Rather, building and district administrators will collaborate with the safety committee to decide when and where the units will be used to enhance existing security measures.

By using the metal detectors, the district hopes to minimize disruptions to the school day or events while improving its ability to maintain a safe environment.

To prepare staff to use the new technology, the district held a training session with select high school students.

Several other area districts use OpenGate technology, including at Shaler Area School District’s Titan Stadium and in several Hempfield Area School District buildings.

