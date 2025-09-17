Pirates ace Paul Skenes helping raise funds to give local first responders new equipment

PITTSBURGH — Pirates All-Star ace Paul Skenes is teaming up with The Gary Sinise Foundation and Grainger to honor Pittsburgh-area first responders.

The partners are awarding first responders with a meal of gratitude and more than $100,000 in equipment grants during an event on Sept. 18 at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center.

This initiative, part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Serving Heroes program, aims to support and express gratitude to those who serve and protect communities every day. Grainger’s partnership with the foundation began two years ago and has expanded to provide essential equipment grants to first responders nationwide.

The equipment grants, totaling over $100,000, will be presented to four local departments in the Pittsburgh region. These grants are part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s First Responders Outreach Program, which provides life-saving equipment to enhance the capabilities of first responders.

The Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company will receive eight FirePRO 300 Thermal Imagers, while the Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company will be equipped with tools for vehicle extractions. Susquehanna Township Emergency will receive water rescue equipment, and Lower Kiski Ambulance Service will be provided with diving equipment.

Paul Skenes, who has a strong connection to the military from his time at the Air Force Academy, is actively involved in the initiative. In his second season, Skenes is a contender for the Cy Young Award and has been raising funds for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

He has surpassed his initial campaign goal of $100,000 and has increased it to $150,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group