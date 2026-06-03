Pirates again hosting blood drive at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The 30th annual Pittsburgh Pirates blood drives are scheduled to take place from June 16-18 at PNC Park.

The nonprofit Vitalant is organizing the three-day event that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., encouraging community members to donate blood to help maintain a safe and steady blood supply for local patients.

“For 30 years, the Pirates community has helped ensure local patients have access to the lifesaving blood products they need,” said Maya Santana, communications manager for Vitalant. “Each summer, these blood drives inspire more than 1,000 donations, helping support patients across Western Pennsylvania when they need it most.”

Blood donations typically decline each summer as schools go on break and families travel. However, hospitals continue to rely on these donations to treat patients facing cancer, traumatic injuries, surgeries and chronic illnesses. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O donors. Type O-negative is the universal blood type used in emergencies and O-positive can assist more than 85% of the population.

As a thank-you for donating at the event, participants will receive a voucher redeemable for two Pirates home game tickets. Every Vitalant donor who uses the code JUNEGIFT-2026-V when scheduling an appointment will also receive a $15 Donor Rewards gift card upon donating in June.

Community members can schedule their donation by visiting Vitalant.org/Pirates or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Appointments are encouraged to help reduce wait times, though walk-ins are also welcome.

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