Pirates announce country-themed weekend featuring post-game concert

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates are hosting an all-new themed weekend this summer.

The team just announced plans for its first-ever Country Weekend at PNC Park, capped off by a post-game performance by multi-platinum artist Jordan Davis.

The themed weekend is said to transform the ballpark into a celebration of country music, culture and community.

The slate of experiences includes:

Friday, July 10, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6:40 p.m.)

Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour from the time gates open up until first pitch

Postgame Zambelli Fireworks show presented by EQT, set to a classic country music soundtrack

Saturday, July 11, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4:05 p.m.)

Pregame Pirates Block Party presented by Mike’s Beer Bar, featuring live performances from Warner Records Nashville rising star Redferrin and a special appearance by the Mario Williams Band

Pirates Cowboy Hat gate giveaway to the first 20,000 fans, presented by Sugardale

Sunday, July 12, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12:10 p.m.)

Family Fun Zone on Federal Street, presented by C&M Play Studio

Kids Bandana giveaway, presented by Operating Engineers Local 66

Postgame Concert presented by EQT featuring award-winning, multi-platinum artist Jordan Davis

Tickets for Sunday’s game, which include access to the concert, are already on sale. A limited number of on-field passes are also available.

The Pirates have three other themed event weekends this season: Bucco Luau, Yinzerpalooza and Fan Appreciation.

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