Pirates announce country-themed weekend featuring post-game concert

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates are hosting an all-new themed weekend this summer.
The team just announced plans for its first-ever Country Weekend at PNC Park, capped off by a post-game performance by multi-platinum artist Jordan Davis.
The themed weekend is said to transform the ballpark into a celebration of country music, culture and community.
The slate of experiences includes:
Friday, July 10, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6:40 p.m.)
- Pregame Miller Lite Happy Hour from the time gates open up until first pitch
- Postgame Zambelli Fireworks show presented by EQT, set to a classic country music soundtrack
Saturday, July 11, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4:05 p.m.)
- Pregame Pirates Block Party presented by Mike’s Beer Bar, featuring live performances from Warner Records Nashville rising star Redferrin and a special appearance by the Mario Williams Band
- Pirates Cowboy Hat gate giveaway to the first 20,000 fans, presented by Sugardale
Sunday, July 12, 2026 – Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12:10 p.m.)
- Family Fun Zone on Federal Street, presented by C&M Play Studio
- Kids Bandana giveaway, presented by Operating Engineers Local 66
- Postgame Concert presented by EQT featuring award-winning, multi-platinum artist Jordan Davis
Tickets for Sunday’s game, which include access to the concert, are already on sale. A limited number of on-field passes are also available.
The Pirates have three other themed event weekends this season: Bucco Luau, Yinzerpalooza and Fan Appreciation.
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