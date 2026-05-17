Pirates blanked by Phillies; never in it

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Bubba Chandler’s struggles continued and the Pittsburgh Pirates were shut down by Cristopher Sánchez in a 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 3-0 PHI: Bubba Chandler (1-5) gave up a base hit to Trea Turner and walked Kyle Schwarber before Bryce Harper hammered a 457-foot home run to center field to give the Phillies a three-run lead three batters into the game.

Top 2nd, 5-0 PHI: Schwarber stayed red-hot and plated another run with a double to right field off Chandler. Turner advanced from third base of Jared Triolo’s throw in from right field couldn’t be corralled by second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Top 8th, 6-0 PIT: Turner doubled home Justin Crawford with two outs against Justin Lawrence.

Key Moment

Bryce Harper’s home run was more than enough run support for Cristopher Sánchez (5-2), who extended his scoreless-innings streak to 29.2 innings.

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