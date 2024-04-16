Pirates blow lead, fall 6-3 to Mets on Jackie Robinson Day

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Despite taking a three-run lead in the sixth inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-3 to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Jackie Robinson Day.

With the game tied 3-all in the eighth, Harrison Bader plated a pair on a two-run double against Aroldis Chapman to give the Mets (8-8) the lead.

Chapman (0-1) struck out Jeff McNeil, but McNeil reached via a dropped third strike on a wild pitch. Chapman then issued a walk to DJ Stewart before Bader’s double.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group