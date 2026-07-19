Pirates Blow Save, Get Walked-Off by Guardians in 2nd Game of Doubleheader

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates were in the driver’s seat to sweep a doubleheader in Cleveland, but another blown save resulted in a 5-3 loss on Saturday night.

Key Moments

The Pirates put together a strong relay to prevent the winning run from scoring in the ninth, but Dennis Santana allowed a walk-off homer two pitches later.

Player of the Game

Travis Bazzana finished 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two walks.

Stat to Know

Khristian Curtis delivered the longest scoreless relief outing by a Pirate in his MLB debut since Steve Blass threw five-scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Braves on May 10, 1964.

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