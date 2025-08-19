Pirates capitalize on Blue Jays miscues for win; Paul Skenes no-decision after solid start

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates capitalized on several mistakes after Paul Skenes delivered a solid start to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

The Pirates (53-73) took a brief lead in the top of the second inning on Alexander Canario’s RBI single. But the Blue Jays (73-53) countered with two runs off Paul Skenes in the top of the third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plated Geroge Springer on a groundout to third base and Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays ahead with an RBI single.

The Pirates drew even in the bottom of the frame when Jared Triolo beat a throw home from Guerrero on a Bryan Reynolds dribbler to first base.

