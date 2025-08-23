Pirates clobber Rockies; Chandler lights it up in debut, Hurdle returns

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Braxton Ashcraft shoved, Bubba Chandler got the save in his MLB debut and the Pittsburgh Pirates poured it on the Colorado Rockies in a 9-0 win at PNC Park on Friday night.

How We Got There

Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates (55-74) ahead by a pair with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. The Pirates’ designated hitter extended the lead to 5-0 with another two-run double in the fifth after Spencer Horwitz plated a run with a double of his own.

Ashcraft (4-2) struck out a career-high six batters and held the Rockies (37-92) to just one hit across five-shutout innings.

