Pirates clobber Rockies; Chandler lights it up in debut, Hurdle returns

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Diamondbacks Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his MLB debut in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri/AP)
Braxton Ashcraft shoved, Bubba Chandler got the save in his MLB debut and the Pittsburgh Pirates poured it on the Colorado Rockies in a 9-0 win at PNC Park on Friday night.

Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates (55-74) ahead by a pair with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. The Pirates’ designated hitter extended the lead to 5-0 with another two-run double in the fifth after Spencer Horwitz plated a run with a double of his own.

Ashcraft (4-2) struck out a career-high six batters and held the Rockies (37-92) to just one hit across five-shutout innings.

