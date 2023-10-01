Pirates conclude 2023 season with 3-0 shutout win over Marlins

PITTSBURGH — Eighth-inning doubles from Miguel Andujar and Jack Suwinski lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 shutout win over the Miami Marlins at PNC Park in their final game of the regular season.

With no score through the first seven-and-a-half innings of the game, the Pirates (76-86) finally broke through off of Bryan Hoeing (2-3) on Andujar’s RBI double to go ahead 1-0.

After Andujar, Suwinski followed with a two-run double down the left-field line to add a pair of insurance runs for the Bucs.

Dauri Moreta (5-2) was credited with the win after striking out the side in the eighth inning. Moreta hasn’t allowed a run, or a baserunner for that matter, in 7.0 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

