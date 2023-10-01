‘Day by day he’s coming back to us’: Parents of Karns City quarterback share update on his condition

PITTSBURGH — It’s been a month since Karns City High School quarterback Mason Martin, 17, was hospitalized after he collapsed on the field.

He continues to fight for his life, but his family just gave an update, saying he had a “very good week.”

In a Facebook post on the Karns City Gremlins Football page, Stacy and Denny Martin said, “Day by day [Mason’s] coming back to us.”

Mason has been in the hospital since September 1, after he stumbled and collapsed during the third quarter of the game. He suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

Now, Mason’s parents say he’s in a state referred to as “responsive unconsciousness.”

“Although he is unconscious he is making improvements in his movements and reactions to sound and touch,” the update reads in part.

Additionally, Mason has only been on the ventilator for four hours for the last three days, and rehab doctors are starting to get involved in his recovery.

Since Mason collapsed, overwhelming support has poured in from all over the world. A fundraiser on GoFundMe has raised almost $78,000. Post-it notes hang in Mason’s hospital room with messages of love and support from his Karns City classmates.

Mason’s dad recently spoke to Channel 11 about the far-reaching community impact.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Denny Martin said. “It brings you to tears a lot of times because it’s too much to take in that all these people care about your son that much. I get letters from people that, ‘I don’t know you, but your son’s story has touched my heart,’ and I just ... it’s like, wow.”

The family said there were some tense moments last week, but now they’re shedding tears of joy and happiness rather than pain and heartache.

Read the full update below.

