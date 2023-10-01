Local

Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing Route 30 in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office says Dominic Bottino, 22, of Monongahela, was crossing U.S. 30 in Hempfield Township around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said Bottino died of blunt force injuries and considers his manner of death an accident.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg is investigating.

