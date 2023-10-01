Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing Route 30 in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office says Dominic Bottino, 22, of Monongahela, was crossing U.S. 30 in Hempfield Township around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said Bottino died of blunt force injuries and considers his manner of death an accident.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group