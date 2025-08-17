Local

Pirates drop back and forth rubber match vs Cubs; came up empty late

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Tigers Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Spencer Horwitz celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
A back-and-forth series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs was decided by a back-and-forth game at Wrigley Field in Sunday’s rubber match.

In the end, the Pirates came out on the losing end after Dansby Swanson’s sac fly in the eighth gave the Cubs a 4-3 victory.

How We Got There

Pittsburgh-native Ian Happ put the Cubs (70-53) ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to center. The Pirates (52-73) responded on Spencer Horwitz’s RBI double in the top of the third to even the score at 1-all.

