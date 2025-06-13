Pirates edge Cubs in extras; Paul Skenes solid again, Kiner-Falefa comes through

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes took a no-decision after throwing 5.0-scoreless innings, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa delivered the game-winner in the 10th inning in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

23-year-old starters Paul Skenes and Cade Horton didn’t allow a run in their outings, but the Pirates (29-42) finally struck against the Cubs’ bullpen in the eighth.

Henry Davis led off the inning with a double off the wall in left and advanced to third on an Isiah Kiner-Falefa sacrifice bunt. On a 3-0 pitch, Oneil Cruz hit a dribbler back to pitcher Brad Keller, who threw home. Davis beat the throw to put the Pirates ahead 1-0.

The Cubs (42-28) tied the score in the bottom of the eighth when Dansby Sawnson bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate Kyle Tucker from third.

