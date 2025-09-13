Pirates end seven-game skid as Andrew McCutchen’s single keys 4-1 win over Nationals

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Andrew McCutchen and Nick Yorke hit two-run singles during a decisive eighth-inning rally, rookie right-hander Bubba Chandler retired the first 15 batters he faced, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington.

How We Got There

The Pirates (65-84) trailed 1-0 going into the eighth inning but loaded the bases with one out. Pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz and Tommy Pham drew walks from Cole Henry (1-2) and Bryan Reynolds greeted P.J. Poulin with a single to load the bases.

After Nick Gonzales fouled out, McCutchen then lined his single into right field to put the Pirates 2-1. Two batters later. Yorke singled off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. to push the lead to 4-1.

