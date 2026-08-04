Pirates’ Esmerlyn Valdez named NL Rookie of the Month for July

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez has been named the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

He becomes the third Pirate to earn the honor this decade, joining Paul Skenes (September 2024) and Ke’Bryan Hayes (September 2020).

Valdez, 22, slashed .250/.355/.587 with five doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 25 RBI in 25 games during the month. He led all MLB rookies in home runs in July and was tied with the Reds’ Sal Stewart in RBI.

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