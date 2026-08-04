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Pirates’ Esmerlyn Valdez named NL Rookie of the Month for July

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Diamondbacks Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez takes the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Justin Berl) (Justin Berl/AP Photo/Justin Berl)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez has been named the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

He becomes the third Pirate to earn the honor this decade, joining Paul Skenes (September 2024) and Ke’Bryan Hayes (September 2020).

Valdez, 22, slashed .250/.355/.587 with five doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 25 RBI in 25 games during the month. He led all MLB rookies in home runs in July and was tied with the Reds’ Sal Stewart in RBI.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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