Pirates fend off comebacks, defeat Brewers in extras; Gonzales stays hot

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fended off a pair of comeback attempts by the Milwaukee Brewers and won 6-3 in 10 innings at American Family Field on Saturday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 4th, 2-0 PIT: With runners on the corners and one out, Spencer Horwitz singled home Bryan Reynolds off Jacob Misiorowski. Later in the inning, Konnor Griffin shot an RBI single to right field.

Bottom 4th, 2-2: The Brewers (13-13) immediately responded by capitalizing on a pair of bloop hits off Mitch Keller. Garrett Mitchell plated a run on a groundout to short and Sal Frelick hit a sac fly to right.

Top 6th, 3-2 PIT: The Pirates (16-11) took the lead back when Horwitz’s hit a sac fly to left off Misiorowski.

Bottom 6th, 3-3: Milwaukee quickly answered again after Keller allowed the first two batters to reach. After he was relieved by Isaac Mattson, Frelick hit his second sac fly of the game.

Top 10th, 6-3: Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates ahead in the extra frame with an RBI single to left off Angel Zerpa (0-2). Later in the inning, Nick Gonzales singled home a pair off Grant Anderson.

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