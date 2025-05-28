Pirates finally get Paul Skenes a win, blow out Diamondbacks in rubber match

This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the first time since Apr. 25, Paul Skenes was the winning pitcher.

Skenes (4-5) delivered 6.2-shutout innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates poured it on the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 10-1 blowout win in Wednesday’s rubber match at Chase Field.

How We Got There

Henry Davis picked up where he left off on Tuesday and got the Pirates on the board with an RBI single in the second.

The Pirates (21-36) scored two more runs in the top of the fifth when Oneil Cruz hit a bouncer to second baseman Jordan Lawler, who delivered an errant throw to second base with the bases loaded.

Pittsburgh then broke things open in the top of the sixth, starting with a Ke’Bryan Hayes RBI single.

