Pirates GM Ben Cherington gives update on Henry Davis

PITTSBURGH — On Aug 21. The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Henry Davis on the 10-day injured list with a right-hand strain. Before Davis’ injury announcement, the 23-year-old had been struggling.

In his last 109 at-bats (30 games), Davis slashed .183/.274/.339 with 29 strikeouts, 20 hits, 11 RBIs, and 14 walks.

During his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington discussed Davis’ injury and his progress so far.

“He’s coming along. He was pretty sore there for a while; he was playing through it. We agreed with him that it would be best to give it a little rest. Once he felt good enough, we introduced gripping exercises and got back into hitting. He’s feeling better, but he hasn’t started hitting yet. We’ll wait for his lead on when he feels good enough to pick up the bat again. Hopefully, the amount of missed time will be short enough.”

