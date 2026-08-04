Pirates hang on to beat Brewers again; Horwitz has clutch swing

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Spencer Horwitz’s three-run double helped lift the Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 3rd, 3-0 PIT: With the bases loaded and two outs, Spencer Horwitz ripped a bases-clearing double down the right field line against Brandon Sproat (3-7).

Top 4th, 4-0 PIT: Endy Rodríguez singled to open the inning and advanced to third on back-to-back wild pitches from Sproat, which prompted a pitching change. With runners on the corners and one out against Garrett Stallings, Jake Mangum tacked on another run for the Pirates (57-57) on a bunt single.

Bottom 5th, 4-1 PIT: The Brewers (69-43) didn’t get their first hits off Bubba Chandler (4-8) until the fifth inning, but Joey Ortiz’s RBI single got them on the board.

Bottom 6th, 4-3 PIT: Milwaukee got within one when Andrew Vaughn broke his bat for an RBI single to right field. Esmerlyn Valdez fired to third base, but the ball hopped past Nick Gonzales, allowing Jake Bauers to score from first base.

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