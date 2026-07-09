Pirates’ Jared Jones perfect through 6, but Bart sinks former team

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones tossed six perfect innings for the Pirates before turning things over to the bullpen, but Joey Bart burnt his former team by leading the Braves to a 3-0 win with a two-run home run in the eighth inning at PNC Park on Wednesday.

Scoring Plays

Top 8th, 2-0 ATL: Joey Bart hit a two-out two-run home run to left field off Dennis Santana to break the scoreless tie.

Top 9th, 3-0 ATL: The Braves (53-38) tacked on another run against Isaac Mattson. Drake Baldwin singled home Michael Harris II on a base hit to center.

Key Moments

Ozzie Albies broke up the combined perfect-game bid with a single to left field with one out in the seventh inning. The ball ticked off the glove of the leaping Nick Gonzales at third base.

After Dennis Santana retired the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski doubled before Joey Bart’s two-run home run to left-center on the first pitch of the at-bat.

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