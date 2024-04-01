Local

Pirates keep rolling; off to best start since 1983 with 8-4 win over Nats

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates keep rolling; off to best start since 1983 with 8-4 win over Nats

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

WASHINGTON —

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied in the late innings to take down the Washington Nationals 8-4 at Nationals Park on Monday, giving them their fifth win in a row and their best start to a season in over four decades.

The last time the Pirates won their first five games to start a season came in 1983.

With the score tied at 3-all in the top of the eighth inning, Michael A. Taylor laid down a dandy of a bunt and legged it out for a base hit. Taylor advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Alika Williams and scored on Joe’s fourth double of the season.

