Pirates keep rolling; off to best start since 1983 with 8-4 win over Nats

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on PiratesBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied in the late innings to take down the Washington Nationals 8-4 at Nationals Park on Monday, giving them their fifth win in a row and their best start to a season in over four decades.

The last time the Pirates won their first five games to start a season came in 1983.

With the score tied at 3-all in the top of the eighth inning, Michael A. Taylor laid down a dandy of a bunt and legged it out for a base hit. Taylor advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Alika Williams and scored on Joe’s fourth double of the season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group