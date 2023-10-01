Local

Pirates lose to Marlins 7-3 as Miami clinches postseason berth

By John Perrotto - PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Quinn Priester #64 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on September 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By John Perrotto - PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — Rookie catcher Endy Rodriguez had three hits, but the Pittsburgh Pirates watched the Miami Marlins clinch a postseason berth Saturday night with a 7-3 win at PNC Park.

The Marlins will be either the second or third National League wild card when the playoffs begin Tuesday. Miami made the expanded playoffs during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season but otherwise hasn’t been to the postseason since upsetting the New York Yankees in 2003 World Series.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two doubles as the Pirates (75-86) lost for the fifth time in their last six games. Jared Triolo also had two hits.

Quinn Priester (3-3) took the loss as he allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

