Pirates lose to Marlins 7-3 as Miami clinches postseason berth

PITTSBURGH — Rookie catcher Endy Rodriguez had three hits, but the Pittsburgh Pirates watched the Miami Marlins clinch a postseason berth Saturday night with a 7-3 win at PNC Park.

The Marlins will be either the second or third National League wild card when the playoffs begin Tuesday. Miami made the expanded playoffs during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season but otherwise hasn’t been to the postseason since upsetting the New York Yankees in 2003 World Series.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two doubles as the Pirates (75-86) lost for the fifth time in their last six games. Jared Triolo also had two hits.

Quinn Priester (3-3) took the loss as he allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

