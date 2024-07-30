Pirates make several roster moves Tuesday ahead of trade deadline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made several moves before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

First, they acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno.

Walker made 10 appearances this season with the Mets, posting a 2.08 ERA in his first eight outings.

The next move was securing infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Toronto by trading away minor league infielder/outfielder Charles McAdoo.

Kiner-Falefa, who is related to Pirates Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, made his MLB debut in 2018 and has been utilized in a variety of positions, but most frequently is used as a shortstop. He’s the sixth player in Yankees’ history to make at least 85 starts in a season and appear defensively at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.

The Pirates also traded away Martín Pérez to the San Diego Padres for minor league left-handed pitcher Ronaldys Jimenez.

The final move before the deadline was getting outfielder Bryan De La Cruz from Miami by trading minor league right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim and minor league infielder Garret Forrester.

