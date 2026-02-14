Pirates mourn loss of ‘Baron of the Bullpen’ pitcher Elroy Face

The Pirates are mourning the loss of a legendary pitcher.

The team confirmed former right-handed pitcher Elroy Face died on Feb. 12 in North Versailles, a week shy of his 98th birthday.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Pirates Hall of Famer Elroy Face, a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. “I was fortunate to get to know Elroy personally, and I will always be proud that we had the chance to honor him with his induction into the Pirates Hall of Fame.”

Face was a member of the 1960 World Champion Pirates and was inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 2023.

Face spent 15 seasons with the Pirates and was known as the “Baron of the Bullpen.”

He played a critical role in the Pirates’ 1960 World Series championship and was considered a pioneer of the relief pitching role in baseball. He still holds the National League record for most wins in relief.

Face is survived by his three children and his sister Jacqueline.

