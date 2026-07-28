Pirates move into tie in Wild Card race with walk-off win over Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The good news for the Pirates is that they moved into a tie for the third National League wild card spot with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Diamondbacks at PNC Park on Monday night.

But the win came with a potential cost as star rookie Esmerlyn Valdez left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.

Scoring Plays

Top 6th, 2-0 ARZ: The Diamondbacks (55-52) broke the scoreless tie on Max Kepler’s two-RBI double off Mitch Keller with one out, knocking the Pirates starter out of the game.

Bottom 6th, 2-1 ARZ: Brandon Lowe got the Pirates (55-52) on the board when he plated Jake Mangum from third base on an infield single off Merrill Kelly.

Bottom 8th, 2-2: Lowe and Bryan Reynolds hit back-to-back two-out doubles off Jonathan Loaisiga to tie the game.

Bottom 10th 3-2 PIT, Lowe delivered a walk-off single off Taylor Clarke (2-2). Lowe hit a hard liner off the glove of first baseman Ildemaro Vargas.

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

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