Pirates’ nightmare road trip continues; crushed by Twins for eighth-straight loss

Disinterested, uninspired, lifeless. The Pittsburgh Pirates had no chance in this one.

The losing streak has now reached a season-high eight games after getting blown out 12-4 by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

The Twins (47-48) opened the game by scoring the game’s first nine runs, six of which came off Pirates starter Mike Burrows (1-3)

Kody Clemens delivered the first blow with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second. Willi Castro then brought home a run on an infield single and Ryan Jeffers plated another with a base hit to right. Brooks Lee capped off a six-run second inning with an RBI double to right.

Byron Buxton extended the lead to 7-0 with an RBI ground-rule double in the third. Buxton capped off a huge game with a solo home run in the seventh inning to complete the cycle.

