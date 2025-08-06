Local

Pirates no match for Logan Webb in loss to Giants; Mike Burrows hit hard

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Giants Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly, center, stands on the dugout steps as Oneil Cruz, left, prepares to hit during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mike Burrows served up a career-high three home runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates were overmatched by San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb in an 8-1 loss at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

How We Got There

Burrows (1-4) retired the first seven batters he faced before issuing a walk to Patrick Bailey, which was followed by a Christian Koss two-run homer.

The Giants (57-57) added another run via the long ball in the fourth inning, when Jerar Encarnacion cleared the center field fence. Willy Adames’ two-run home run capped off a three-run fifth inning for the Giants and ended Burrows’ night.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read