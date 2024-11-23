Pirates non-tender 3 players, acquire reliever from Guardians

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Friday marked the deadline to tender contracts to necessary players, and the Pittsburgh Pirates non-tendered three players.

The Pirates decided not to tender contracts to a pair of players set for salary arbitration — infielder/outfielder Connor Joe and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz. Joe was projected to earn $3.2 million through arbitration, De La Cruz was projected to make $4 million.

Joe carved out a significant role with the Pirates over the last two seasons after he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in the 2022-23 offseason. In 256 games with the Pirates, Joe slashed .238/.330/.396 with 53 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 78 RBIs.

