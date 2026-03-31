Pirates offense blanked by Reds

CINCINNATI, Ohio — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Despite a strong start from Braxton Ashcraft, the Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked by Chase Burns and a trio of Cincinnati Reds relievers in a 2-0 loss at Great American Ball Park on Monday night.

Marcell Ozuna and Ryan O’Hearn drew back-to-back walks to begin the top of the ninth against Connor Phillips but the Pirates (1-3) came up empty. Jared Triolo struck out, Spencer Horwitz flied out and Nick Gonzales popped out to shallow right field. Phillips earned his first-career save.

Reds starter Chase Burns (1-0) earned his first Major League win after carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The right-hander blanked the Pirates on one hit across five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts.

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