Local

Pirates outlast Marlins in extra innings to complete four-game sweep

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pirates outlast Marlins in extra innings to complete four-game sweep Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, Ke'Bryan Hayes, center, and Rowdy Tellez (44) congratulate each other after the Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 9-3, during a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Despite a blown save from David Bednar (1-0) in the bottom of the ninth, the Pittsburgh Pirates outlasted the Miami Marlins 9-7 in 10 innings at loanDepot Park on Easter Sunday.

The Pirates had a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but Bednar surrendered a solo homer to pinch-hitter Nick Gordon with one out to even the score.

The Pirates used small ball in the top of the 10th inning to push across a pair of runs. Oneil Cruz scored from third base on a sacrifice bunt from Jason Delay and Michael A. Taylor later drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Pirates ahead by a pair.

Hunter Stratton held the Marlins scoreless in the bottom of the 10th inning for the first save of his big-league career.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lot owner stunned to find $500K home accidentally built on her lot. Now she’s being sued
  • $1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
  • Pittsburgh man arrested in Ohio human trafficking task force investigation, police say
  • VIDEO: 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read