Pirates outlast Marlins in extra innings to complete four-game sweep

Despite a blown save from David Bednar (1-0) in the bottom of the ninth, the Pittsburgh Pirates outlasted the Miami Marlins 9-7 in 10 innings at loanDepot Park on Easter Sunday.

The Pirates had a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but Bednar surrendered a solo homer to pinch-hitter Nick Gordon with one out to even the score.

The Pirates used small ball in the top of the 10th inning to push across a pair of runs. Oneil Cruz scored from third base on a sacrifice bunt from Jason Delay and Michael A. Taylor later drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Pirates ahead by a pair.

Hunter Stratton held the Marlins scoreless in the bottom of the 10th inning for the first save of his big-league career.

