Pirates, Paul Skenes Agree on Contract

Pirates get their man; draft flamethrower Paul Skenes LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20) unwinds from a pitch during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have come to an agreement on a contract with Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in this year’s amateur draft, according to industry sources.

Skenes received a record-breaking $9.2 million signing bonus, although the number still came in $521,000 under the given slot value.

