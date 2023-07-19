Pirates, Paul Skenes Agree on Contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have come to an agreement on a contract with Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in this year’s amateur draft, according to industry sources.

Skenes received a record-breaking $9.2 million signing bonus, although the number still came in $521,000 under the given slot value.

