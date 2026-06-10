Pirates Pitcher Paul Skenes recognized for philanthropic work supporting Gary Sinise Foundation

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has earned the Most Valuable Philanthropist award.

Skenes is the third player that the Players Trust, the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, has recognized with the award this season.

As a result, the Players Trust will award a $10,000 grant to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Skenes’ honor.

“Thank you to the MLBPA Players Trust for all it does to support players and for this grant to the Gary Sinise Foundation,” Skenes said. “The Foundation does incredible work for our veterans, first responders, and their families. You can never do enough for organizations that make such an impact, but this contribution will go a long way toward helping GSF continue its important work and support more people in need.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation is an organization established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise. The foundation supports veterans, first responders, heroes and defenders, along with their families. Skenes has consistently worked with the foundation throughout his career.

Amy Hever, Players Trust Executive Director, highlighted Skenes’ commitment.

“Paul’s commitment to supporting service members and first responders is personal, authentic, and impactful,” Hever said. “Over the past year, he has used his platform to create meaningful financial support and foster a genuine connection with the men and women who serve our country.”

Skenes began his work with the Gary Sinise Foundation during his rookie year, pledging $100 for each of his strikeouts to help veterans. Since then he has volunteered his time serving meals of appreciation and providing grants for new equipment to Pittsburgh-area first responders. He has also hosted service members and Gary Sinise Foundation families at games during the season.

“Paul’s dedication to our service members and first responders reminds me a lot of my own personal journey, from having family members who have served our country, to getting out there to meet so many wonderful men and women who protect our communities and defend our country, he continues to do a little bit more each year,” Sinise said. “On behalf of this grateful American, I want to sincerely congratulate Paul for his amazing accomplishments both on and off the field. To see first-hand how gracious and generous Paul has been with our families has been so inspiring to watch, and he’s most deserving of being presented with the ‘Most Valuable Philanthropist’ award.”

Skenes’ support for troops extends beyond his professional baseball career, including a close relationship with USO. During an offseason, he spent time aboard two deployed Navy ships at sea, engaging with more than 1,300 sailors. Skenes also spent his first two years of college at the Air Force Academy from 2021 to 2022.

The Players Trust’s Most Valuable Philanthropist award is presented six times a season. This award recognizes players who demonstrate an altruistic spirit and positive social impact beyond baseball. Each recipient receives a $10,000 grant from the Players Trust for their chosen charity.

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