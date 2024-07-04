Pirates place Jared Jones on injured list, recall Joshua Palacios

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

After it was revealed Jared Jones was dealing with a right lat strain after a premature exit on Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates have placed the rookie right-hander on the 15-day injured list.

Jones made his first start since June 22 on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He held the Cardinals to one run in five innings and struck out five but was pulled after the fifth despite only throwing 78 pitches.

After the game, Jones didn’t seem overly concerned about the injury but the Pirates decided to play it safe with their promising rookie.

