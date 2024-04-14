Pirates place Marco Gonzales on injured list

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without one of their starting pitchers. Left-hander Marco Gonzales was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm muscle strain.

Gonzales started Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies and pitched well. In six innings, he allowed a pair of runs on six hits and three walks to go along with five strikeouts.

The Pirates acquired Gonzales in a trade with the Atlanta Braves during the offseason and the lefty provided stability to the rotation in the early going. Through three starts with Pittsburgh to begin the season, Gonzales has a 2.65 ERA (5er/17ip).

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

