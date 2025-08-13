Pirates place Oneil Cruz on 7-day concussion injured list

PITTSBURGH — A star Pirates player has been placed on the injured list.
The Pirates on Wednesday placed outfielder Oneil Cruz on the seven-day concussion injured list and simultaneously recalled Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis.
This comes a day after Cruz was removed from their game against the Brewers to be evaluated for a head injury.
Oneil Cruz was removed from this evening’s game and is being evaluated for a head injury.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 13, 2025
He is currently being treated by the club’s medical staff. We will provide an update as new information becomes available.
Our Partners at PGHBaseballNOW.com report that Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski as they were both diving for a foul ball.
