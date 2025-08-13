Pirates place Oneil Cruz on 7-day concussion injured list

PITTSBURGH — A star Pirates player has been placed on the injured list.

The Pirates on Wednesday placed outfielder Oneil Cruz on the seven-day concussion injured list and simultaneously recalled Ronny Simon from Triple-A Indianapolis.

This comes a day after Cruz was removed from their game against the Brewers to be evaluated for a head injury.

Oneil Cruz was removed from this evening’s game and is being evaluated for a head injury.



He is currently being treated by the club’s medical staff. We will provide an update as new information becomes available. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 13, 2025

Our Partners at PGHBaseballNOW.com report that Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski as they were both diving for a foul ball.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group