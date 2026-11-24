PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Free agency is moving at a torrid pace, but there hasn’t been much activity from the offices on 115 Federal St. so far.

Pittsburgh’s primary focus this winter is trying to bring back second baseman Brandon Lowe. Lowe helped turn around the offense with a year that resulted in his first-career Silver Slugger. He also had a remarkable defensive showing, leading to a qualifying offer from the Pirates.

Lowe since turned down the qualifying offer and remains a free agent. Until he makes a decision, the Pirates might not be able to do much to their roster.

What kind of contract Lowe will receive is unknown, but wherever the bidding ends up will far exceed the franchise record free agent deal Pittsburgh gave to Francisco Liriano (three years, $39 million) over a decade ago.

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